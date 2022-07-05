Avera Medical Minute
Westside Fit Body Boot Camp announces grand opening event(Fit Body Bootcamp)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Westside Fit Body Boot Camp announced the grand opening of its second location.

The new Westside Fit Body Boot Camp is located next to Shenanigans at 8501 W. 26th Street, with the grand opening event held on July 16 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The press release states there will be games, music, a photo booth, obstacle courses, and a bouncy house at the event. They will also have high-energy workout demos every half-hour. Visitors will also have the chance to win raffle prizes and there will also be new member sign-up specials, and they’re giving away up to $5,000 worth of memberships.

In the release, it says the Fit Body Boot Camp loves giving back to the community. Also present at the opening will be a free-will donation to dunk your favorite coach with proceeds going to Special Olympics South Dakota and Shenanigans will donate 15% of all food purchases from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to Special Olympics.

The press release states “At Fit Body Boot Camp, we are on a mission to, ‘Inspire Fitness and Change Lives, Everyday!’”

