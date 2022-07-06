2 killed in crash near Pickstown

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a damaging storm that swept across the region appeared to play a role in a fatal crash in south-central South Dakota.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on South Dakota Highway 46 between Pickstown and Wagner near Fort Randall Casino, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say a Ford Five Hundred was headed west when the driver lost control in rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a Subaru Forester.

The 29-year-old man driving the Ford and the 73-year-old driving the Subaru were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place around 3 p.m., right as a widespread storm system hit the area. The National Weather Service classified the storm as a derecho.

