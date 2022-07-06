Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizes rise in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say South Dakota’s active coronavirus case count and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to inch upward.

The Department of Health confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly report Wednesday. One victim was in their 30s, the other over age 80. The state has seen a total of 2,940 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state saw 1,192 new cases over the past week. Active infections rose nearly 200 to 3,101. While the state’s active case count has been rising consistently the past few months, it remains well below the state’s most recent peak in January and February.

Current hospitalizations rose by 13 to 66, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 2.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 3.6% of the state’s ICU beds.

South Dakota’s test positivity rate over the past week is 25%, higher than the state’s cumulative average of 15%.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

