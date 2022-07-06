City of Sioux Falls asking for public input on long-term plan for Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders are asking for your thoughts on the city’s plans for developments at Falls Park.

On Tuesday, the city announced a public workshop and interactive engagement website built to receive public input to the Falls Park Master Plan.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation completed a design competition in 2021, with the intent that the winning vision would lay the groundwork for the Falls Park Master Plan. Officials say the concepts that were produced painted numerous visions for Falls Park. City leaders say they’re looking to receive public input on the plan to get an “inclusive understanding of the community’s preferences and vision for the future of Falls Park.”

The master planning process will kick off with a public meeting at City Center, 231 North Dakota Avenue, in the Cooper Room, on July 13. Two separate sessions are available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone can attend the public workshop to provide their insight and ideas for Falls Park. The workshop will include a presentation with an overview of the planning process as well as a series of engagement exercises to help gain initial feedback for plan development.

