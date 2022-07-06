Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls asking for public input on long-term plan for Falls Park

Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls (file)
Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders are asking for your thoughts on the city’s plans for developments at Falls Park.

On Tuesday, the city announced a public workshop and interactive engagement website built to receive public input to the Falls Park Master Plan.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation completed a design competition in 2021, with the intent that the winning vision would lay the groundwork for the Falls Park Master Plan. Officials say the concepts that were produced painted numerous visions for Falls Park. City leaders say they’re looking to receive public input on the plan to get an “inclusive understanding of the community’s preferences and vision for the future of Falls Park.”

The master planning process will kick off with a public meeting at City Center, 231 North Dakota Avenue, in the Cooper Room, on July 13. Two separate sessions are available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone can attend the public workshop to provide their insight and ideas for Falls Park. The workshop will include a presentation with an overview of the planning process as well as a series of engagement exercises to help gain initial feedback for plan development.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
House Fire Brandon
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
California murder suspect arrested in Pierre

Latest News

A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County...
Police: Minnesota mother drowned children, then killed herself
Children's Inn hosting 'Drive Out Domestic Violence' Campaign.
Children's Inn hosting 'Drive Out Domestic Violence' Campaign
Sioux Falls enjoys Independence Day celebrations.
Sioux Falls enjoys Independence Day celebrations
Scam (file)
BBB warns of scam targeting Facebook Marketplace sellers