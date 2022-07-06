Dani Sievers reflects on the excitement of being a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dani Sievers was recently home and we had a chance to talk about her amazing freshman season at The University of Oklahoma.

The former Deuel High athlete who committed herself to club gymnastics at the All-American Gymnastics Academy at a very early age had her site set on one thing for several years.

A Division One gymnastics scholarship and in particular with the Sooners. She not only accomplished that, but she helped them to win a national title as a freshmen with a dazzling routine on the bars that was almost perfect... So how exciting was that? ”It was definitely a surreal moment and you could just feel like your hard work had paid off and it was just so exciting to be there with your team and celebrate that moment,” says Dani.

Mark O. says, So as a dad and a grandpa, I can’t imagine how proud they were when you won a national championship. Is there any way to put into words how they were feeling?

”I don’t think so, I think it was surreal for everyone because they knew how bad I wanted to win a national championship and I don’t think I could put it into words what they were feeling because I think they were just as happy and in the moment as I was,” says Sievers.

Dani hit for a 9.975 on the bars at the NCAA Tournament.

She was first team All-American in the Floor after a Level 10 career under Gene Luke out of Sioux Falls. And that was a round trip of 200 miles each day for 6 days a week since the age of 9. That’s incredible dedication from Dani and her parents all those years she was too young to drive.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.