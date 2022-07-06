Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dani Sievers reflects on the excitement of being a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma

Oklahoma sophomore is living the dream with the Sooners
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dani Sievers was recently home and we had a chance to talk about her amazing freshman season at The University of Oklahoma.

The former Deuel High athlete who committed herself to club gymnastics at the All-American Gymnastics Academy at a very early age had her site set on one thing for several years.

A Division One gymnastics scholarship and in particular with the Sooners. She not only accomplished that, but she helped them to win a national title as a freshmen with a dazzling routine on the bars that was almost perfect... So how exciting was that? ”It was definitely a surreal moment and you could just feel like your hard work had paid off and it was just so exciting to be there with your team and celebrate that moment,” says Dani.

Mark O. says, So as a dad and a grandpa, I can’t imagine how proud they were when you won a national championship. Is there any way to put into words how they were feeling?

”I don’t think so, I think it was surreal for everyone because they knew how bad I wanted to win a national championship and I don’t think I could put it into words what they were feeling because I think they were just as happy and in the moment as I was,” says Sievers.

Dani hit for a 9.975 on the bars at the NCAA Tournament.

She was first team All-American in the Floor after a Level 10 career under Gene Luke out of Sioux Falls. And that was a round trip of 200 miles each day for 6 days a week since the age of 9. That’s incredible dedication from Dani and her parents all those years she was too young to drive.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Two dead and five injured in head-on collision east of Colome
Fighting high gas prices: Alternative ways to save at the pump
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
House Fire Brandon
Firefighters respond to house fire in Brandon
House Fire Brandon
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire

Latest News

Amazing freshman season at Oklahoma ends with NCAA Championship for Dani Sievers
Freshman season at Oklahoma was amazing for gymnast Dani Sievers
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
Pierre Trappers to start Expedition League championship series Thursday
Pierre Trappers make Expedition League championship after season cut short
Canaries Manager thinks new surface will help attract more pitching to Birdcage
Meyer says new field will help attract more pitchers to Canaries