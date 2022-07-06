Avera Medical Minute
Events to help fight cancer take place this weekend

The organizers for the two events joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ‘Voices Against Cancer’ Initiative takes place this Saturday at the Washington Pavilion. A sports and Pokemon card show will also take place on Sunday, with added money going toward the fight against cancer. Rob Keisacker, and Jason Shanks, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to talk about the events.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

