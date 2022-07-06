Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Humid, more storms possible

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be mostly cloudy around the region again today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most of us. The wind should stay fairly light. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading through this afternoon and into this evening. The severe threat is a lot lower this time around. A marginal risk of severe weather will be present for parts of central and southern South Dakota. That’s a 1 out of 5 on the severe threat scale.

Any storms will end overnight and we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions for Thursday. Again, we could see some more showers and thunderstorms roll through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of us. The sun will come out and we’ll dry out for Friday with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be near 90°! We should stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday night. Next week looks like it will start off dry and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The 90s should make a comeback next week.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
House Fire Brandon
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire
Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
California murder suspect arrested in Pierre
Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Man drowned in Sioux County pond

Latest News

Knife River made a $65 million offer to Minnehaha County to purchase the W-H. Lyon Fair Grounds...
Knife River Corp. Offers $65 Million to purchase fairgrounds
Knife River Corp. Offers $65 Million to purchase fairgrounds
Many trees were knocked down by a severe thunderstorm that rolled through Sioux Falls Tuesday...
Sioux Falls announces storm debris drop-off site locations
There are four properties in the 1800 block of 29th street NE, including the Nisich residence....
Sioux Falls neighborhood reacts to fatal standoff