Improving Weather Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be mostly cloudy around the region again today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most of us. The wind should stay fairly light. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading through this afternoon and into this evening. The severe threat is a lot lower this time around. A marginal risk of severe weather will be present for parts of central and southern South Dakota. That’s a 1 out of 5 on the severe threat scale.

Any storms will end overnight and we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions for Thursday. Again, we could see some more showers and thunderstorms roll through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most of us. The sun will come out and we’ll dry out for Friday with highs back into the mid to upper 80s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be near 90°! We should stay mostly dry with just a slight chance of a thunderstorm late Saturday night. Next week looks like it will start off dry and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The 90s should make a comeback next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.