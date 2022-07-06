Avera Medical Minute
Police: Minnesota mother drowned children, then killed herself

A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County...
A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies search for the bodies of a mother and her three children at Vadnais Lake, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Vadnais Heights, Minn. The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.((Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide.

That’s according to authorities who also identified the victims on Tuesday. Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and her three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, from Vadnais Lake on Friday and Saturday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said that Cheng called police on Friday morning and said her husband, Yee Lee, had fatally shot himself and was later found dead. The Ramsey County medical examiner determined that all three children were drowned or smothered and the manner of death was homicide. The medical examiner said Cheng drowned herself.

