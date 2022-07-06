Sioux Falls announces storm debris drop-off site locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Tuesday’s storm, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts.

The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind Taco Bell, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wood debris may be dropped off at this site through Sunday, July 31.

Wood debris can also be dropped off at Mueller Pallets, located at 27163 471st Avenue, during the following hours:

Mon – Fri: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The City of Sioux Falls will waive landfill tipping fees through Saturday, July 30 for people dropping off storm-related debris from Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties.

