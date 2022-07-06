SoDak Soda opens first gourmet soda shop in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SoDak Soda is Sioux Falls’ first-ever gourmet soda shop serving up mixed drinks, sweet treats, and salty snacks.

The idea to open a gourmet soda shop in Sioux Falls started two years ago when Katy Rees and her family were in the western United States.

“We went to a couple of different soda shops in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona and fell in love with the concept. That was a little over two years ago and it took us that long to think about it and plan it but now here we are opening our own,” Owner Katy Rees said.

Katy’s daughter Abby was surprised to find out her family was actually making the shop happen.

“Well I wasn’t really sure if we were going to do it at first cause it just started as an idea but now here we are,” Mixologist and Owners’ Daughter Abby Rees said.

Getting to open a gourmet soda shop while also working alongside her family has been a dream come true for Katy.

“It’s been really great just being able to strengthen that relationship between parent and child. I’ve seen my daughter really grow as a leader too as she’s come in and shown others what to do and train some of the other employees as well,” Katy Rees said.

The shop has been open for less than a week but has already gotten big support from the community.

“Everybody seems to really enjoy it and lots of people came in on opening day, there was a really long line out the door and everybody was excited to try our sodas so that was really cool,” Mixologist Ava Merril said.

SoDak Soda is located in southern Sioux Falls at 2305 W. Trevi Place and is open Monday-Saturday.

