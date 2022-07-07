10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 6th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SF East edged SF West in legion baseball. The Canaries gained a sweep of a doubleheader from Sioux City. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week, the Storm hang in the playoff picture, Ripper makes the SD Tennis HOF and Rudy Gobert is happy about the trade to Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.