10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 6th

Legion and Canaries Baseball, Plays, Storm. Tennis and Timberwolves
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SF East edged SF West in legion baseball. The Canaries gained a sweep of a doubleheader from Sioux City. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week, the Storm hang in the playoff picture, Ripper makes the SD Tennis HOF and Rudy Gobert is happy about the trade to Minnesota.

