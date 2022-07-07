Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another abortion rights protest planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls

A large group of protesters rallied June 29 in Sioux Falls to speak out against the Supreme...
A large group of protesters rallied June 29 in Sioux Falls to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Another abortion rights rally is planned for July 10 in downtown Sioux Falls. (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Abortion rights advocates are planning another rally in Sioux Falls to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the ACLU of South Dakota are organizing the demonstration, which they are calling the “Our Bodies, Our Futures Rally and Community Building Event.” It will take place July 10 at noon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. A community event at Van Eps park will follow.

In a press release, the organizations decried the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that effectively ended nationwide abortion protections. South Dakota had a trigger law in place, so all abortions became immediately illegal in the state, with the only exception being if the mother’s life is in danger.

“Our access to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live, how much money we make, or who we are. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families,” said Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development in South Dakota for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund. “We will organizing supporters, at the legislature and at the ballot box making our voices heard every day until we all have the freedom in South Dakota to access the care we need without obstacles, shame, stigma, or harassment.”

This will be the third recent abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls. A rally on June 29 grew to over 1,000 participants. This protest started out peacefully, but tensions mounted as some demonstrators began to block traffic, prompting police to eventually issue a dispersal order. A second, smaller rally took place last week outside Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign office.

The joint press release noted South Dakotans have twice voted down ballot measures – in 2006 and 2008 – that would have banned abortion.

“We know South Dakotans support access to abortion, and we are ready to fight back against any attempt to silence our voices,” said Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager. “Politicians in South Dakota may have just gotten the green light from the Supreme Court to enforce their cruel agenda, but we won’t give up without a fight.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County...
Police: Minnesota mother drowned children, then killed herself
Car crash
2 killed in crash near Pickstown

Latest News

Elijah Hardhart
Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota
“We ask neighbors to work together to get the debris cleaned up, and it really becomes a civil...
Storm cleanup questions answered: who is responsible, liable when a tree falls?
Cleaning up storm damage: Who is responsible, liable
Storm cleanup questions answered: Who is liable when a tree falls
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July