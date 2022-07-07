Another abortion rights protest planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Abortion rights advocates are planning another rally in Sioux Falls to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the ACLU of South Dakota are organizing the demonstration, which they are calling the “Our Bodies, Our Futures Rally and Community Building Event.” It will take place July 10 at noon at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. A community event at Van Eps park will follow.

In a press release, the organizations decried the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that effectively ended nationwide abortion protections. South Dakota had a trigger law in place, so all abortions became immediately illegal in the state, with the only exception being if the mother’s life is in danger.

“Our access to abortion shouldn’t depend on where we live, how much money we make, or who we are. We should be able to make the best medical decisions for ourselves and our families,” said Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development in South Dakota for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund. “We will organizing supporters, at the legislature and at the ballot box making our voices heard every day until we all have the freedom in South Dakota to access the care we need without obstacles, shame, stigma, or harassment.”

This will be the third recent abortion rights protest in Sioux Falls. A rally on June 29 grew to over 1,000 participants. This protest started out peacefully, but tensions mounted as some demonstrators began to block traffic, prompting police to eventually issue a dispersal order. A second, smaller rally took place last week outside Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign office.

The joint press release noted South Dakotans have twice voted down ballot measures – in 2006 and 2008 – that would have banned abortion.

“We know South Dakotans support access to abortion, and we are ready to fight back against any attempt to silence our voices,” said Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager. “Politicians in South Dakota may have just gotten the green light from the Supreme Court to enforce their cruel agenda, but we won’t give up without a fight.”

