Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northeast South Dakota are asking for the public to be on alert for a “dangerous” escaped inmate.

Elijah Hardhart escaped police custody Thursday, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. He ran from the Roberts County Courthouse in Sisseton around 9:30 a.m.

Hardhart was wearing his inmate uniform, but authorities say he stripped the shirt while fleeing. He was also wearing handcuffs and leg shackles when he escaped.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who sees Hardhart to call 911 immediately. The office says not to approach him or make contact with him, since he is considered dangerous.

