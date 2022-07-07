Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Authorities warn of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate in northeast South Dakota

Elijah Hardhart
Elijah Hardhart(Roberts County Sheriffs Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in northeast South Dakota are asking for the public to be on alert for a “dangerous” escaped inmate.

Elijah Hardhart escaped police custody Thursday, according to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. He ran from the Roberts County Courthouse in Sisseton around 9:30 a.m.

Hardhart was wearing his inmate uniform, but authorities say he stripped the shirt while fleeing. He was also wearing handcuffs and leg shackles when he escaped.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who sees Hardhart to call 911 immediately. The office says not to approach him or make contact with him, since he is considered dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County...
Police: Minnesota mother drowned children, then killed herself
Car crash
2 killed in crash near Pickstown

Latest News

“We ask neighbors to work together to get the debris cleaned up, and it really becomes a civil...
Storm cleanup questions answered: who is responsible, liable when a tree falls?
Cleaning up storm damage: Who is responsible, liable
Storm cleanup questions answered: Who is liable when a tree falls
A large group of protesters rallied June 29 in Sioux Falls to speak out against the Supreme...
Another abortion rights protest planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July