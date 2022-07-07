Birds continue winning ways with doubleheader sweep of Explorers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday’s weather forced a doubleheader Wednesday at Sioux Falls Stadium as the Canaries went after their 4th straight series win against Sioux City.

And it was a great night for the Birds at the Cage. They trailed game one 2-1 into the 6th inning when Gavin LaValley’s RBI double tied the game. It was his 2nd RBI of the night. And then newcomer Aaron Takacs became the hero when he blasted one into the party deck with 2 birds on the pond for a 5-2 win.

In game two it was more dramatics for the home team. Shamoy Christopher hit a 2-run HR and then Jabari Henry hit his 19th for a 3-2 lead. The X’s tied the game and sent it to extra innings where Jabari did it again, knocking in the game winner in a 4-3 Sioux Falls win. It’s the 4th straight series win for the Birds who are now 19-29. The same two teams finish up the start to the home stand on Thursday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

