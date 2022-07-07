Businesses working around the clock following storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local tree services have been working around the clock to keep up with demand.

This comes in the aftermath of last night’s derecho storm that took down many trees around South Dakota.

But finding someone to remove the larger trees may not be a quick project.

“We’re a few weeks out actually I believe unless it’s major damage, major safety issue, there’s a list,” said Tony Carver, Wellman Tree Service.

Today, they were busy taking care of different high-risk areas in town.

“This project here, very dangerous, definitely had to get to this one today,” said Carver.

Insurance Express in Sioux falls says they have also been busy taking calls all summer in response to the various weather events.

“Well with claims it has been busier this year. The other year that comes to mind as I’ve done this for ten years is 2014 when we had that big, huge hailstorm in 2014. But that was just one storm, and it was done. Not continuous,” said Trevor Schuurmans, Insurance agent.

His advice is to always take pictures of the damage before removing trees or debris.

“Especially when it comes to vehicles too if someone calls in with a dented vehicle and there’s tree sitting on it. Takw that photo don’t move it and then take the photo because anything could have caused that damage type of thing,” said Schuurmans.

Tree services say they will continue to work to keep up with the demand.

