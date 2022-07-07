City bragging rights at stake in legion baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a battle for bragging rights at Harmodon Park Wednesday night as SF East played SF West. Post 15 East came into the night with 21 wins while West was looking to move past the .500 mark.

It was a pitcher’s dual as Kyler Miritello twirled 6 scoreless innings for West with 9 strikeouts. And a Dexter Payne sac fly in the 5th gave his team a 1-0 lead into the final at-bat for East. That’s when Tristan Fitzsimmons hit a sac fly to tie the game and the winning run scored when Tate Schafer raced home on a wild pitch.

