A closer look at Brandon’s water restrictions

Brandon, SD (Dakota News Now) - As of yesterday, homeowners in the city of Brandon can only water their lawns once a week.

Homeowners used to be able to water their lawns every other day, but the city is now keeping a close watch on water consumption as the levels have moved into the ‘yellow.’

“We don’t like to move into yellow, we certainly don’t want to move to red,” Bryan Read said, the Brandon city administrator.

Read keeps a close eye on water consumption.

“Our number one water consumption in the summer months is lawn watering. Last week when it was dry we were up around 1.8-1.9 million gallons, so there are a million gallons going on lawns,” Read said.

Rollie Hoeke, the director of public works, tells Dakota News Now that the city first began restricting water usage in 2017.

“We implemented some restrictions because we were pushing out water treatment plant to our maximum capacity,” Hoeke said.

The city has set triggers that have changed since 2017. As of right now, if the water treatment plant pumps 1.6 million gallons for five consecutive days they enter into the yellow stage.

If levels stay in the yellow stage for seven days, or the residents use two million gallons in one day, they enter into the red stage meaning no one is allowed to water a lawn.

“You don’t want to run your facilities at max capacity for an extended period of time. That allows additional maintenance if needed, as well as the aquifers to regenerate,” Read said.

There are punishments for violating the restrictions starting with a warning.

“Second violation at the same location is a $150 fine, the third violation is a $300 fine, and a fourth violation is we will terminate your water service,” Read said.

In the coming months, Brandon will begin construction on a water treatment expansion that is expected to be complete in 2024.

“If we run both sides of the plant at the same time we’d be able to push out four to five million gallons a day,” Hoeke said.

“At that point in time, we would certainly take a look at the triggers,” Read said.

Both Read and Hoeke believe that as long as homeowners follow the guidelines they should never hit the red stage.

You can see what stage the city of Brandon is currently in and monitor daily usage by checking the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.