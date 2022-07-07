DSS funds substance abuse recovery programs for underserved SD women

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Social Services (DSS) has $5 million available for residential alternative care programs to support substance abuse recovery services for women.

“Sometimes individuals, due to many challenges, are unable to maintain sobriety independently without additional supports,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “The funding being made available will support alternative paths to recovery and give individuals opportunities to develop the life skills needed to regain independence and reunite with their families.”

The intent of the funding is to help expand programs that support women experiencing substance-related issues to serve women in new or underserved areas in South Dakota, according to a press release from the DSS.

“Individuals with substance use issues are at risk for relapse and continued issues if they return to an unhealthy environment,” said Gill. “Supporting our fellow South Dakotans on their path to recovery aligns with the DSS mission to strengthen families to foster health, wellbeing, and independence.”

Request for Proposal

Proposals from providers that deliver services in South Dakota are due Aug. 17 by 5 p.m. CST. Copies of the RFP and the cost proposal template can be downloaded at DSS.SD.Gov/KeyResources.

The grant funding came following the passage of Senate Bill 196 during the 2022 South Dakota Legislative Session. For more information about SB196, visit SDLegislature.Gov/Session/Bill/23452.

