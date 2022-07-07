Avera Medical Minute
Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - A man who escaped from a minimum-security lockup in Bismarck has been arrested in South Dakota.

David Corn was arrested by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday night. An Aberdeen woman authorities say helped him flee from the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck was arrested earlier Wednesday.

Authorities say the woman picked up Corn at the center Tuesday morning. She’s facing charges with felony conspiracy to commit escape and accomplice to escape.

Corn pleaded guilty in April to fleeing police, drug possession with intent to deliver, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

