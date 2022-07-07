Avera Medical Minute
Fatal car crash reported east of Le Mars

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office reported a single-car crash resulted in fatal injuries for the driver.

Authorities say the car was traveling on K-64, five miles east of Le Mars when the driver lost control and went into a ditch on the east side, causing the car to roll several times before coming to a stop on a fence line.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. and the road where the accident took place was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation and the driver’s name is not being released at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Reports indicate Le Mars fire rescue, Oyens Fire, Iowa State Patrol, Plymouth County secondary roads, Iowa DOT road maintenance, and Stockton Towing were all at the scene to assist.

