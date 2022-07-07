A Few Storms Possible

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon across parts of the region. An isolated severe storm or two will be possible. Highs will be back in the lower to mid 80s and then rise into the mid to upper 80s for Friday. Speaking of Friday, much of the day will be quiet until another chance for showers and storms move in Friday night.

The weekend will continue the chances for showers and storms. They will be very spotty and the risk for severe weather will exist. Eastern South Dakota has a better chance for severe weather on Sunday as highs on Saturday rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s and then on Sunday all of us will be in the lower 90s.

Next week is looking like a warm one! Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s early next week, but we should jump back into the 90s by next Thursday. Overall, next week is looking mostly dry and hot.

