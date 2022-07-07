Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
A man cries out as he is overcome with emotion while teams in dry suits and Ramsey County...
Police: Minnesota mother drowned children, then killed herself
Car crash
2 killed in crash near Pickstown

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden honors 17 Medal of Freedom recipients, including Biles, McCain
Salem hit hard by the recent storm
Salem suffers hard hit from severe weather once again
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed
“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will drop October 14, but fans can preorder CD and vinyl versions...
Backstreet Boys to release new holiday album
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud