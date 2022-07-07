Innoskate festival brings innovation, invention, and skateboarding to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Innsokate started in Washington D.C. in 2013 thanks to a collaboration between USA Skateboarding and the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation.

“This festival is a way to explore all things related to skating culture; the music, the art, the sport, and really the purpose. The thing about skate culture is it brings people together because it is accessible. It’s something where you don’t have to have a lot of money to do you can just grab a board and go,” Levitt Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

This year’s Innoskate is being held at the Levitt marking the first time the festival has come to Sioux Falls as the last event was held in London in 2019.

MORE: SoDak Soda opens first gourmet soda shop in Sioux Falls.

The event serves as a way for skateboarders such as Miki Vuckovich to spread their love of skateboarding to people around the world.

“I love seeing people learn about skateboarding for the first time. As an 11-year-old when I discovered skateboarding I remember how it changed my life and the interest and discovery that it invoked in me,” Former Executive Director of the Tony Hawk Foundation Miki Vuckovich said.

Innoskate will feature several Olympic and professional skaters from around the world showing tricks and more.

Vuckovich says the event isn’t just about spectating though as there will be several speakers and lessons taught throughout the weekend.

“We’ve got some of the greatest skaters in the world here and people who are experts in particular fields that are going to be talking about subjects and topics that all relate to skateboarding and the opportunity it brings to young people and really anyone that wants to get involved,” Vuckovich said.

Innoskate starts Thursday night and will run until Saturday evening.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.