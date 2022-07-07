Avera Medical Minute
July 6th Plays of the Week

The best in Softball, Baseball and Soccer
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Yankton Fury got some great help on defense in the Ringneck International, as Logan Miller is there for the nice backhand grab.

It was a high-scoring game between Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls East in Legion baseball, but Dawson Mork plays great “D” with the catch and throw for the double play.

Josie Arduser got things going between Sioux Falls City and MapleBrook Fury, collecting the loose ball and firing this nice shot above the keeper for the first goal of the night.

West Lyon baseball got off on a good foot in their postseason play. Marcus Van Beek helps with an over the shoulder catch, looking into the sun for the out as West Lyon beats Western Christian.

And our top place this week goes to Sydney Grendler, propelling the S-D Phoenix to a win over the Nebraska Quakes in the Ringneck International with a two homerun, six RBI performance!

And those are your Plays of the Week.

