Yankton Firefighters fight fire in historic downtown building

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a historic building downtown.

Yankton firefighters responded to the scene and smoke was visibly coming from the building in southeast Yankton, around 8 a.m.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, businesses in the building were not open at the time, however, there were residential apartments that were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been a small appliance but is pending further investigation.

Yankton Police Department and Yankton EMS also responded. Firefighters were still on scene for approx. 3 hours.

