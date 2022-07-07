Partnership creates Avid Media Creation Camp at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced that its School of Music is in the midst of hosting a 3-week Avid Media Creation Camp.

This is part of an effort to re-envision the summer programming that allows prospective students to gain hands-on learning opportunities and “Experience Augustana,” according to a press release from the organization.

“What we’ve learned is students come for a really focused experience,” said Dr. Peter Folliard, dean of the Augustana University School of Music. “They want to spend time doing specifically what it is they’re excited about.”

With this in mind, Augustana is utilizing its Avid Learning Partnership, and teaming up with Promising Futures and Levitt at the Falls to offer a media creation experience to middle school students of lower-income families who are transitioning into Sioux Falls area high schools.

The Promising Futures Fund, designed by Steve Hildebrand, is providing all of the funding necessary for 24 students to attend Avid Media Creation Camp, which includes meals and busing back and forth between AU’s campus and home.

At Augustana’s Avid Media Creation Camp, students are learning how to use audio and video production software, including Avid’s Pro Tools and Media Composer software platforms, in Augustana’s newly built Midco Media Center — utilizing the same tools used to produce major label recording artists, Hollywood blockbusters and popular shows on streaming services.

In partnership with Levitt at the Falls, students will also spend part of the camp at Innoskate Sioux Falls — a free festival at the Levitt, filled with skateboarding, invention, creativity and fun, taking place on July 7-9. Throughout the event, students will have the opportunity to capture audio and video, and use the software skills they’ve learned to share their perspective of Innoskate..

“Students have this really media-rich capture opportunity, and the outcome of that is telling the story of Innoskate,” Folliard said.

Augustana’s Avid Media Creation Camp is being led by Frank D. Cook, Augustana School of Music’s director of multimedia entrepreneurship & innovative practices. Cook is a musician, author, educator and entrepreneur. He has been a consultant for Avid Technology for the past 17 years — helping to shape learning initiatives and develop textbooks and exams for Avid’s official training and certification programs.

To learn more about multimedia entrepreneurship at Augustana, visit augie.edu/MME.

