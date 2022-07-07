Ripper Hatch joins his dad in the SD Tennis Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Liz Hamburg of Rapid City and Brookings native Ripper Hatch will be inducted into the SD Tennis Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 17th during the SD Adult Open at McKennan Park.

Hamburg served two terms as president of the Northern Section of the USTA and was a leader for 14 years. She was honored in 2011 with the Northern Section Wolfenson-Ratner Community Service Award.

And Ripper was one of the best players I’ve covered in my 44 years in South Dakota. He was a 3-time High School state champ at #1 singles for the Bobcats and joins his dad Sherwood in the Hall of Fame. Hatch now lives in Kansas City and has been involved in sports administration or management throughout his career after attending Princeton.

The Bill and Nancy Flynn family of Brookings will also receive the SD Tennis Achievement Award. The entire family, led by Bill as league organizer and tournament director, has greatly impacted the tennis scene at the Hillcrest Park courts for many years.

The induction ceremony will take place at 11am on Sunday, July 17th at the McKennan Park picnic shelter, near the tennis courts. 1991 was the initial year of the SD Tennis Hall of Fame and there is a marker recognizing all inductees near the courts.

