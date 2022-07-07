Rudy Gobert is excited about trade to Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Timberwolves introduced their new center to the media today. They gave up a ton last week to get Rudy Gobert from Utah, but he told his agent to get the trade done. He said today that he’s excited to be teammates with some great young talent and playing for a team with a bright future.

”I’m just excited. Excited to do some great work with the community, I think the city has some great fans. I seen them talk to me on twitter for nine years so I know they do. And I’m excited to be playing with some very talented young players,” says Gobert.

The Wolves gave up four 1st-round picks along with several players for the top defensive center in the league. But it should really open things up for Towns now that he can play forward.

