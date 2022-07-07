Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rudy Gobert is excited about trade to Timberwolves

Wolves new center meets the media with a smile
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Timberwolves introduced their new center to the media today. They gave up a ton last week to get Rudy Gobert from Utah, but he told his agent to get the trade done. He said today that he’s excited to be teammates with some great young talent and playing for a team with a bright future.

”I’m just excited. Excited to do some great work with the community, I think the city has some great fans. I seen them talk to me on twitter for nine years so I know they do. And I’m excited to be playing with some very talented young players,” says Gobert.

The Wolves gave up four 1st-round picks along with several players for the top defensive center in the league. But it should really open things up for Towns now that he can play forward.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
House Fire Brandon
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire

Latest News

Storm staying in the playoff picture despite their inexperience
Storm still in playoff picture despite being so inexperienced
Ripper Hatch joins his dad in the SD Tennis Hall of Fame
Ripper Hatch joins his dad in the SD Tennis Hall of Fame
July 6th Plays of the Week
July 6th Plays of the Week
Storm staying in the playoff picture despite their inexperience
Storm staying in playoff picture despite inexperience says Riggs