Salem suffers hard hit from severe weather once again

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Salem was hit hard once again by severe weather in the area.

The city has already seen its fair share of storm damage, most recently from this past May’s Derecho that destroyed the nursing home. Now the city’s armory was the one taking a direct hit from the severe weather, which tore a large portion of the roof off. Debris was thrown as far as the nearby football field.

“I was getting ready to go to the basement but then the lights went out,” said Salem resident Judy Reif. “Dark getting there, so I just curled up in a chair up here. I mean, ‘stead of taking the chance of falling down the steps in the dark.”

The armory serves as Salem’s community center and is often a place where residents go to use as a temporary shelter. That storm rolled into Salem around 3 p.m. before continuing on its eastward path.

