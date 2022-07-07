Someone You Should Know: Going out together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anita Wheelhouse, Laquita Buckneberg, Bev Chase, and Bert Keyser are going out together. Retiring after 141-years combined working with the Sioux Falls School District. Most of those years in different positions at the Instructional Planning Center.

“Well, we’ve known each other a long time. And if one person was looking for something, you could ask somebody else, and they would remember it,” said Anita.

“Well, I feel very blessed that was able to finish out my career with the school district here at IPC,” said Bert.

“I’m glad I could come to work and be happy in the morning” 7:15:46 “I am going to miss these people here. They’re my work family, I’ve spent thirty plus years with a lot of them,” said Laquita.

“I’ve made a lot of friends over 35 years. I’ve seen a lot of people come and go, lots. I’ve had seven superintendents,” said Bev.

Anita has the most time in. 48-years with the district. They’ve all seen a lot of changes since they first started.

“It’s completely different, we didn’t have computers. We had just gotten electric typewriters, we didn’t have a copier,” said Anita.

“I started here when Roosevelt was just under construction, and just starting to open. I’ve seen the construction of Washington, all the way to the latest, Jefferson,” said Laquita.

And the four are looking forward to retirement, and some extra sleep.

“No alarm clock. I’ll have a puppy to wake me up,” said Bev.

“I’m going to turn that alarm clock off, and listen to those birds singing in the morning. And I’m going to have a good summer, especially with my grand daughter,” said Laquita.

“In the middle of a snowstorm I won’t be. I’ll be glad to be at home,” said Anita.

“Everybody who knows me, knows I can cry at the drop of a hat. But it will be different, I’m not going to miss that alarm clock Monday morning at five in the morning. I won’t miss that,” said Bert.

They all got a chance to train their replacements.

