Storm cleanup questions answered: who is responsible, liable when a tree falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As the sound of chainsaws echoes through neighborhoods with storm damage, there may also be questions: who is responsible for cleanup, and who is liable for damages if a tree falls onto a neighbor’s property?

City of Sioux Falls employees will be busy clearing trees and branches from parks and boulevards. Sioux Falls Parks Operations Manager Kelby Mieras describes how they’ll also be cleaning up shared property too.

“The trees that have originated in the right of way, regardless of which way they fell will be taken care of by the city,” said Mieras. “If a tree that originated on private property falls into the right of way, the city will clear what is impacting the right of way, and then it’s up to the property owner to take care of what’s in the private property.”

What about trees and branches that fall from one homeowner’s lot to another?

“We ask neighbors to work together to get the debris cleaned up, and it really becomes a civil matter between the neighbors as far as if there is property damage,” said Mieras.

Scott Abdallah is a personal injury attorney in Sioux Falls. He says there isn’t a specific statute or case law to govern responsibly, but there is general or common law that’s followed in South Dakota and other states.

“And generally, the rule is that if the tree was perfectly fine before the storm, and then a big storm comes along and blows that tree over into a neighbor’s property,” said Abdallah. “Generally, the homeowner of that tree is not liable for the damage caused to the homeowner’s property, but there are some limited exceptions.”

That’s when the condition of the tree comes into play.

“If it could be shown that the tree was in decay before the storm, maybe, maybe, under those circumstances, the property where the tree fell might have a claim against the homeowner, but that’s a pretty limited exception,” said Abdallah.

Talking to your insurance agent may bring better results.

“The most important thing that each homeowner can do is make sure that they have proper, adequate homeowners insurance to cover situations from a storm and damage that’s caused by trees because that’s really ultimately going to be your best source of recovery,” said Abdallah.

There is an interesting note from the City of Sioux Falls. If the canopy from your neighbor’s tree crosses over your property line, you can prune your neighbor’s tree using a city-approved arborist above your property line. Make sure to visit the city’s website for all of the details.

Steve Groen, Highway Superintendent for Minnehaha County, says they will clear any trees or branches that have fallen into the road or right of way. He also adds that the farmers have been very impressive. Often the county will arrive to clean up debris on a road or right of way and see that neighbors have already cleared it. Goren adds that the “neighbor helping neighbor” practice is very helpful in keeping roads open in case an emergency situation arises.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.