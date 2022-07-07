Storm still in playoff picture despite being so inexperienced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm had been playing much better football down the stretch. But 2 straight losses have hurt their playoff chances.

And it’s amazing when you consider they made a drastic change at quarterback part way through the season and they are still a very young and in-experienced team. ”It’s just that we’re really young. We’re a really young team and at times we look really young on the field. We have one veteran play, that’s it. And then there’s times when you see the energy and the youth and the excitement behind that,” says Head Coach and GM Kurtiss Riggs.

The Storm also lost a last-second game at Massachusetts before losing at home to the Pirates. They have 2 tough games left so making the post season will be a challenge. They host Green Bay Saturday and then travel to top-seeded Frisco to finish the regular season.

Dalton Sneed has been huge since taking over the reigns at quarterback.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.