Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm still in playoff picture despite being so inexperienced

Storm have overcome inexperience to stay in playoff picture
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Storm had been playing much better football down the stretch. But 2 straight losses have hurt their playoff chances.

And it’s amazing when you consider they made a drastic change at quarterback part way through the season and they are still a very young and in-experienced team. ”It’s just that we’re really young. We’re a really young team and at times we look really young on the field. We have one veteran play, that’s it. And then there’s times when you see the energy and the youth and the excitement behind that,” says Head Coach and GM Kurtiss Riggs.

The Storm also lost a last-second game at Massachusetts before losing at home to the Pirates. They have 2 tough games left so making the post season will be a challenge. They host Green Bay Saturday and then travel to top-seeded Frisco to finish the regular season.

Dalton Sneed has been huge since taking over the reigns at quarterback.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Just before the storm hit. South of 69 between MN and Western Ave — Sioux Falls, SD
PHOTOS: Thousands without power in Sioux Falls
It's official, Brandon Cruse is now in the NFL!
Brandon Cruse will be in the NFL this fall, it’s official!
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died from a head injury due to a firework mortar, a preliminary...
11-year-old boy killed by firework over holiday weekend, police say
House Fire Brandon
Fundraiser for Brandon family who lost house, cars in fire

Latest News

Rudy Gobert is happy with the trade that sent him to Minnesota
Rudy Gobert is excited about trade to Timberwolves
Ripper Hatch joins his dad in the SD Tennis Hall of Fame
Ripper Hatch joins his dad in the SD Tennis Hall of Fame
July 6th Plays of the Week
July 6th Plays of the Week
Storm staying in the playoff picture despite their inexperience
Storm staying in playoff picture despite inexperience says Riggs