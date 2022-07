New terminal grand opening at Watertown Airport features variety of events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown Regional Airport’s new terminal grand opening will feature a variety of activities to celebrate on Aug. 27.

Airline ticket giveaways, free kites, LATC airplane rides, water rocket launches, food & beverage trucks, inflatables, live music by Newon Gypsy, and even an airport rescue demonstration are among the events to expect.

