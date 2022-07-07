Avera Medical Minute
Utilities: South Dakota grid work needed to meet electric vehicle demand

There is a push to put in more EV charging stations.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Record-high gas prices have stoked interest in electric vehicles. But Black Hills power providers say improvements are need in the electric grid to keep pace with anticipated sales.

The Biden administration has set an ambitious target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions electric vehicles.

While that’s the goal, electric utility providers say the state is not ready for that. West River Electric Co-op spokesman Robert Raker says utilities are not producing enough electricity to meet the Biden’ administration’s goal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

