Xcel Energy crews restore power to thousands of Sioux Falls residents after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of Xcel Energy employees worked to get power back on for customers affected by severe weather in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

Since Tuesday night, approximately 55,000 customers were impacted over the duration of the storm. After more than 600 employees and contractors worked around the clock to get power back on for customers, restoration was completed early Thursday morning- according to a press release from Xcel Energy.

What to do if you do not have power

Customers who still do not have power should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If the mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored. For additional details, visit XcelEnergy.Com/Outages_and_Emergencies/Mast_Damage.

Report your outage

Xcel Energy can get a jump on power restoration if customers report outages when they experience them. There are a number of ways to report outages:

Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play

Via text by texting ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

