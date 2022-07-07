Avera Medical Minute
Yankton Fleege’s bridge scheduled for temporary closure on July 13

Driving Car
Driving Car(Jackson David)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are closing down Fleege’s bridge to carry out an inspection.

Yankton County Highway will be closing Fleege’s bridge on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inspection. This will be a total closure, so officials ask drivers to please plan accordingly and use an alternate route during that time frame.

