Yankton Fleege’s bridge scheduled for temporary closure on July 13

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are closing down Fleege’s bridge to carry out an inspection.

Yankton County Highway will be closing Fleege’s bridge on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inspection. This will be a total closure, so officials ask drivers to please plan accordingly and use an alternate route during that time frame.

