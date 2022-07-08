Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate
Barbara Brown, 85, was issued four traffic fines after her old Iowa license plate number was...
Woman ticketed when old license plate turns up 1,200 miles away
File
Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Latest News

Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Department of Veteran Affairs
Sioux Falls VA to host Creative Arts Festival Aug. 10
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims