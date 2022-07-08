Avera Medical Minute: Importance of staying hydrated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thor: “We’re joined by Dr. Jonathan Buchanan, Avera Sports Medicine Physician. Doctor things for joining us today. How do you define proper hydration?

Dr. Buchanan: “Hydration is the bodies state of fluid. Your body is about 70 percent water, and you need water to go between the cells and allow for flow. So if you are cold, all of your blood goes to the center of your body to warm you up. And if you are hot, it goes to the surface to cool you off. And if the water is able to flow back and forth you have proper hydration.”

Thor: “How long does it take to re hydrate when you need too?”

Dr. Buchanan: “See that’s the common thing that people do wrong. They think if they drink a ton of water before they exercise, that should be good. Actually it takes 36 to 72 hours to get your bodies water level up to normal levels. So if may take a day or two.”

Thor: “What are some easy steps, everyone thinks you drink a bunch of water, you’ll be good. But that’s not always the case right?”

Dr. Buchanan: “No, if you don’t drink very much water during the week and the weekend, and you want to go out for a long run, you could drink a gallon of water and it’s not going to hydrate you well enough. In fact you may get a side ache.”

Thor: “Is that the common mistake the weekend athletes make?”

Dr. Buchanan: “It’s one of them. The most common thing I see with athletes today, is everyone is into these energy drinks. And you don’t realize when you put caffeine into a drink. Caffeine is a natural diuretic, which means caffeine makes you pee. Which means if you add more caffeine to your energy drink, you’re going to need even more water to help supplement the extra urination you’ll be having.”

Thor: “Summer camps and activities are in full swing. What should parents be aware of?”

Dr. Buchanan: “You have to be careful. There’s two things that can happen. You can get heat exhaustion, which means you are getting a little bit tired, your cheeks are getting a little bit red, and you are starting to get really sweaty. But if you get to point where you aren’t sweating anymore, you are out of fluid. You have no water left, and they call that heat stroke. And that can be life threatening.”

Thor: “Dr. Buchanan thanks for joining us today.”

Dr. Buchanan: “Thank you.”

