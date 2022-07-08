Brookings Summer Arts Festival brings in artists from around the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Summer Arts Festival has become a staple of Brookings in the summer since it began over half a century ago.

The event would not be possible if it weren’t for volunteers like Dan Kemp who has been a part of the festival since the late 1970′s.

“The whole group is organized by a volunteer committee of about 30 to 40 people that’s one of the interesting things about this festival is that throughout its history there has never been a paid position everything is completely voluntary,” Antiques Booth Chair Dan Kemp said.

Kemp started as a vendor at the arts festival but eventually decided he wanted to help organize it as a way to spread his love for art to the community.

“Most of the artwork is hand done. we try to have most of the artwork done by the people themselves and I do some handmade artwork myself, so I really appreciate people who can work with their hands and can show their art,” Kemp said.

Dozens of vendors from around the country will be showing off their art to the Brookings community at the event.

The event also serves as a way for the city to show its love for the arts.

“The art scene is alive in Brookings and I think the Brookings Summer Arts Festival really elevates that and shows that Brookings really is an art community,” Visit Brookings Marketing Coordinator Lili Schulte said.

The Brookings Summer Arts Festival kicks off Saturday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon.

