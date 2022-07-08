Canaries finish sweep of Sioux City as Jabari Henry is named to All-Star team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Thursday night and finished off a three-game sweep of the Sioux City Explorers with a 10-4 victory. Thursday marked the first time the Birds swept a series of three or more games since September 6, 2020 against Chicago.

Aaron Takacs drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the first inning but a strikeout and a flyout got the X’s out of the jam with no further damage. Sioux City tied the game in the second on a Sioux Falls fielding error but Trey Michalczewski put Sioux Falls back in front with an RBI single in the home half and Takacs followed with a grand slam.

The Explorers scored the next three runs to get back within 6-4 but Sioux Falls managed to break the game open late. Zane Gurwitz delivered a three-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and Ozzie Martinez crushed a solo homerun in the eighth.

Takacs, Gurwitz and Michalczewski each recorded two hits to pace the offense while the Canaries bullpen tossed four scoreless innings behind starting pitcher Joey Pulido. Sioux Falls is now 20-29 and has won five games in a row for the first time since July 11, 2020. The Birds now turn their attention to a three-game series against first-place Fargo-Moorhead beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.

During the game the American Association named Canaries’ slugger Jabari Henry to the All-Star game as an injury replacement. Entering the game Henry was tied for the league lead with 19 homeruns and was second in RBI with 52.

