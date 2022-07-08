Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics

Donuts
Donuts(envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flyboy Donuts and South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run are teaming up to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Officers will take to the roof of Flyboy Donuts at 3600 E 10th St. and 3221 S Sertoma Avenue in Sioux Falls from 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, according to a press release. They will be collecting donations from customers while on the roof. Customers who donate $5 or more to Special Olympics South Dakota will get a special treat from Flyboy Donuts. For generous corporations, organizations, or individuals donating $1,000 or more, Flyboy Donuts will give a complimentary donut party. All Proceeds from this event will go directly to Special Olympics South Dakota.

For more information about Flyboy Donuts, visit FlyboyDonuts.Com.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit SOSD.Org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate
Barbara Brown, 85, was issued four traffic fines after her old Iowa license plate number was...
Woman ticketed when old license plate turns up 1,200 miles away
File
Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Latest News

Severe Weather Possible on Sunday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread...
Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification
Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting
Laura Hanson was inspired to embark on this venture with her daughter Liz after discovering how...
Infant Wellness Spa coming to Sioux Falls