‘Cops on Donut Shops’ to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flyboy Donuts and South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run are teaming up to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Dakota.

Officers will take to the roof of Flyboy Donuts at 3600 E 10th St. and 3221 S Sertoma Avenue in Sioux Falls from 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15, according to a press release. They will be collecting donations from customers while on the roof. Customers who donate $5 or more to Special Olympics South Dakota will get a special treat from Flyboy Donuts. For generous corporations, organizations, or individuals donating $1,000 or more, Flyboy Donuts will give a complimentary donut party. All Proceeds from this event will go directly to Special Olympics South Dakota.

For more information about Flyboy Donuts, visit FlyboyDonuts.Com.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit SOSD.Org.

