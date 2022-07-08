Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fugitives captured in Pierre through combined law enforcement operation

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A handful of fugitives were captured in Hughes County this week.

The arrests were part of a combined effort of the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierre Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force.

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan told Dakota Radio Group that the operations were conducted at multiple locations in Pierre.

“It began Tuesday with the capture of a murder suspect from California. We used a tactical team in cooperation with the Pierre Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. We were just an assist on that but that was a pretty big operation for Hughes County,” Callahan said.

“Less than 24 hours later we had another operation already planned. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service and their Dakota Territory Fugitive Tasks Force another four individuals were captured on warrants from all over South Dakota.”

Callahan says as the effort grew in scope, additional officers from the Pierre Police Department were brought in to assist.

Those taken into custody were:

Bryan Parker of San Diego, California; San Diego warrant for murder

Jason Allen Kimmel Jr.; Pennington County warrant for Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer

Peyton Danielle Lefthandbull; Hughes County warrant for Felony Probation Violation

Nanci Renae OneStar; Minnehaha County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antoine Wayne Waln Jr.; SD Dept. of Corrections Absconder warrant

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Hardhart
UPDATE: Authorities apprehended ‘dangerous’ escaped SD inmate
Barbara Brown, 85, was issued four traffic fines after her old Iowa license plate number was...
Woman ticketed when old license plate turns up 1,200 miles away
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
File
Escaped North Dakota inmate arrested in South Dakota
“We ask neighbors to work together to get the debris cleaned up, and it really becomes a civil...
Storm cleanup questions answered: who is responsible, liable when a tree falls?

Latest News

Petitions for Hog Plant
Voter-led petition on new slaughterhouse exceeds signature goal
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warming up this weekend
Timberwolves introduce new center following trade with Utah
Timberwolves hope to create Twin Cities' Twin Towers
Slugger named to American Association All-Star team during game with Sioux City
Canaries sweep Sioux City