Fugitives captured in Pierre through combined law enforcement operation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - A handful of fugitives were captured in Hughes County this week.

The arrests were part of a combined effort of the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, the Pierre Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force.

Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan told Dakota Radio Group that the operations were conducted at multiple locations in Pierre.

“It began Tuesday with the capture of a murder suspect from California. We used a tactical team in cooperation with the Pierre Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. We were just an assist on that but that was a pretty big operation for Hughes County,” Callahan said.

“Less than 24 hours later we had another operation already planned. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service and their Dakota Territory Fugitive Tasks Force another four individuals were captured on warrants from all over South Dakota.”

Callahan says as the effort grew in scope, additional officers from the Pierre Police Department were brought in to assist.

Those taken into custody were:

Bryan Parker of San Diego, California; San Diego warrant for murder

Jason Allen Kimmel Jr.; Pennington County warrant for Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer

Peyton Danielle Lefthandbull; Hughes County warrant for Felony Probation Violation

Nanci Renae OneStar; Minnehaha County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antoine Wayne Waln Jr.; SD Dept. of Corrections Absconder warrant

