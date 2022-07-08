Avera Medical Minute
Infant Wellness Spa coming to Sioux Falls

Laura Hanson was inspired to embark on this venture with her daughter Liz after discovering how...
Laura Hanson was inspired to embark on this venture with her daughter Liz after discovering how much infant massage helped her 19-month-old get through surgery for a heart defect.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Caretakers will be able to learn how to implement baby massage techniques to support their infant’s development and even learn CPR at the new Infant Wellness Spa.

Laura Hanson was inspired to open Your Nurtured Baby with her daughter Liz after discovering how much infant massage helped her 19-month-old get through surgery for a heart defect.

The Hansons are qualified educators and will be able to hold in-person instructional sessions when their physical location opens in September.

To read more, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

