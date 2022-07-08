Majority of SD in high COVID-19 community spread classification

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Health, Brown County had 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this week. Just like a majority of counties in South Dakota, Brown County is in a high community spread classification.

In the following statement to Dakota News Now, the Department of Health says the community spread classification is based on two factors.

“DOH continues to monitor COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota. Hospitalization rates remain low at this time. DOH updates our community spread levels weekly, based on two indicators for each county: 1) the rate of new cases per week, and 2) the weekly PCR test positivity rate. High community spread means that a county had either a high rate of new cases (100+ cases per 100,000 population) or a high PCR test positivity rate (10% or greater) for the previous week.”

Keri Satrang, the Director of Quality and Risk Management at Avera in Aberdeen, says she expects the positive case count to rise in the next few weeks after the 4th of July holiday weekend and the large gatherings it held.

”So, we know that COVID spreads in large groups, and with the 4th of July holiday just getting over, I’m sure there was a lot of gatherings in large groups. So, it is very likely that we’ll see an increase in cases over the next couple of weeks,” said Satrang.

Those numbers, however, might not reflect the true amount of active cases. +

”A lot of patients do have at-home test that they take, so there’s not as many people coming into our lab for those tests. So, when numbers are reported, a lot of times those at-home tests are not taken into account,” said Satrang.

While there are over a hundred confirmed active cases in Brown County, Avera is seeing less hospitalizations.

Nearly three-fourths of the state has had at least one vaccine dose, and that could be the reason.

”Our hospitalizations have remained low. So, what we’re seeing is although the rates of COVID are going up, it’s more of an outpatient problem right now. So, people aren’t getting as sick and they’re not needing to come into the hospital to be treated. We still really encourage people to get vaccinated. Talk to your doctor about getting your booster shot, because we are seeing that the people who are fully vaccinated and up to date with vaccines are not getting as sick,” said Satrang.

COVID-19 is still continuing to spread, so Avera has chosen to follow CDC guidelines and require masks.

”We just really encourage everybody to get back to the basics with hand hygiene, social distancing and masking. Avera is still following CDC guidelines, which recommends masking for all patients, visitors and employees in a healthcare setting. So, if you’re coming into our facility, we do ask that you wear a mask. Our number one priority is always protecting our patients and our community, and we have found that masking is an easy and effective way to protect those,” said Satrang.

