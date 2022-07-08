Minnehaha sheriffs announce wanted man facing multiple charges
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs released information on a wanted man.
Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man named Dylan Ray Brave, on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ray Brave is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 193 lbs.
Officials say if you see Ray Brave call the following number:
• Business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367- 4300
• After hours: (605) 367- 7000
• Crime stoppers: (605) 367- 7007
• Emergencies call: 911
