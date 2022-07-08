Minnehaha sheriffs announce wanted man facing multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs released information on a wanted man.

Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man named Dylan Ray Brave, on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ray Brave is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 193 lbs.

Officials say if you see Ray Brave call the following number:

• Business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367- 4300

• After hours: (605) 367- 7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367- 7007

• Emergencies call: 911

