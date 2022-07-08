Avera Medical Minute
Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting

Shooting on the south side of Hartford Saturday night
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The victim was shot south of Hartford in a suspected robbery stand-off on July 2 and died.

Gerald Gosmire, a 63-year-old resident of Hartford, was treated at the scene after being shot and was then transported to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

