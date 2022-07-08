O’Gorman & Tea boys golf teams to play Pinehurst in national tournament

Avera Medical Minute
NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational July 11th through the 13th
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple of state championship boys golf teams will get the chance to play on one of the most presigious golf courses in the United States next week in a literal tournament of champions.

The O’Gorman Knights and Tea Titans will be playing in the fourth annual National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina this coming Monday through Wednesday. The invitation only tournament features more than 330 of the top high school boys golfers from across the country who have won their respective state championships as a team or individual.

AA team champion O’Gorman will be represented by Jacob Stewart, Liam Sarmiento, Mac Drake, Radley Mauney, Will Hurd and William Sanford.

South Dakota State A Champion Tea will have Brady Sabers, Derek Anderson, Eric Munson and Keeton Newborg

