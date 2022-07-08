Avera Medical Minute
Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they received multiple reports of gunshots sounding off early Friday morning.

Lieutenant Adam Petersen said around 1:45 a.m., several people called in saying they heard gunshots in northwest Sioux Falls. Witnesses advised there was a large gathering near a business and there might have been a physical altercation. By the time officers arrived, there were no suspects in the area.

Police investigated and found evidence that gunshots were fired. The search for suspects is ongoing. So far, there have not been any injuries reported.

