SD Special Olympics Volunteers of the Year to be recognized at banquet

Clarambeau, Peterson, and this year’s other honorees will be recognized at the annual Special Olympics awards banquet to be held on Nov. 5 during the State Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen.(DRG Media Group/ Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two women were named Volunteers of the Year for SD Special Olympics.

South Dakota Special Olympics has chosen Jody Carter-Clarambeau of Fort Pierre and Tarrah Peterson of Pierre as their Volunteer of the Year for 2022, according to DRG News.

Clarambeau says has taken on a variety of roles in her 14 years working with the Pierre Wildcats Special Olympics group.

“It went from cheerleading to basketball, to softball, to bowling, to bocci ball, to volleyball, so it’s a year-round event,” said Clarambeau.

Peterson also volunteers for a variety of Special Olympics activities.

“I coach about every event we have as we don’t have that many volunteers, so, we do it all,” said Peterson.

Both women say there is one special reason that keeps them coming back to volunteer.

“When you’re having a bad day, you know when you can go there, it’s going to be an amazing day,” said Clarambeau.

“All of them are awesome, I mean, you get to the practices and they just light up instantly, and it’s just awesome to see,” said Peterson. “You could be having a horrible and you go there and you just come out smiling, so that’s what I love about it.”

Clarambeau, Peterson, and this year’s other honorees will be recognized at the annual Special Olympics awards banquet to be held on Nov. 5 during the State Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen.

Both women work at the Cowboy Country Stores in Pierre and Fort Pierre.

